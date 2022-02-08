Skip to Content
Davis scores 25, lifts No 14 Wisconsin past No. 17 MSU 70-62

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — .Johnny Davis had a game-high 25 points as No. 14 Wisconsin  beat No. 17 Michigan State 70-62. The win lifts the second-place Badgers (19-4 overall, 10-3 Big Ten) to within a half-game of first-place Illinois in the Big Ten Conference. Marcus Bingham Jr. had 15 points to lead the Spartans (17-6, 8-4), who remain in fourth place in the Big Ten. Malik Hal added 12  off the bench. Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl both added 11 points  for the Badgers.

