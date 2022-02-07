The doctor is in (the Olympics): Desmond makes Irish history

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Elsa Desmond knows she’s not going to medal at the Beijing Olympics. She isn’t even expecting to be in the top half of the field. Doesn’t matter. The first women’s luge Olympian from Ireland feels like she’s already prevailed. Desmond won’t be in China for long. She competed Monday, will be back on Tuesday, flies home Friday and plans to return to work in Ireland on Saturday. Her real job is being a doctor. She had delayed parts of her internship to chase down a spot in the Olympics.