Nakashima tops Millman in 1st round of inaugural Dallas Open

DALLAS (AP) — Brandon Nakashima has won in straight sets over John Millman in the opening round of the inaugural Dallas Open. The 20-year-old American seeking his first ATP Tour title beat the Australian Millman, 7-5, 7-6 (3). Nakashima will be joined in the round of 16 by Kevin Anderson. The South African was a 6-4, 6-4 winner over American Sam Querrey. Grigor Dmitrov tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw from the first major pro tennis event in the Dallas area in three decades.

