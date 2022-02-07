Mastro maps out halfpipe trick that just might win Olympics

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — American snowboarder Maddie Mastro has sketched out a trick in her notebook that just may help her land on the podium at the Beijing Olympics. Maybe even on the top step. It’s called the front double 1080 and includes two flips and a 360-degree rotation with a backward landing. It’s been a wish-list trick the 21-year-old Mastro had only thought about attempting. But recently she put those thoughts into action. Mastro could use it to top defending Olympic champion Chloe Kim in China. But it’s more about progression than podiums in Mastro’s eyes.