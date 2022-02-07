Skip to Content
FIFA dismisses Jamaica protest of 1-1 qualifying draw vs US

By The Associated Press

FIFA has dismissed a protest filed by the Jamaica Football Federation over its 1-1 draw with the United States in a World Cup qualifier on Nov. 16. FIFA’s disciplinary committee says in an eight-page decision that Jamaica failed to notify the match commissioner of the protest and failed to make a $1,075 payment to accompany the protest. Jamaica said Costa Rican referee Juan Gabriel Calderón improperly failed to call a hand ball in the first half and Damion Lowe should have been credited with a goal in the 84th minute when he leapt above Walker Zimmerman.

