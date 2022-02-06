Smith, No. 9 Baylor women rally past No. 13 Texas, 63-55

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 28 points and No. 9 Baylor continued its dominant run against No. 13 Texas with a 63-55 win Sunday, the Bears’ second victory over the Longhorns in three days. Texas led by 10 early in the third quarter before the Bears stormed back behind Smith. Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 18 for Texas. Baylor beat the Longhorns Friday night and the quick turnaround for the rematch happened because a Jan. 9 meeting had been postponed due to COVID-19 problems in the Bears program. The Bears have won 13 in a row over Texas and 27 of the last 28.