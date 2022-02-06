Police arrest fan after Nottingham Forest players attacked
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Police have arrested a man who appeared to attack Nottingham Forest players as they celebrated one of their goals in an FA Cup victory over Leicester. A supporter emerged from the away section of the City Ground before striking out at Forest players as they celebrated the third goal in a 4-1 win over the cup holders in the fourth round. Leicester says the fan faces a lifetime ban and the Premier League club offered to support the police investigation.