Nice misses chance to take 2nd place after 1-0 home defeat

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Nice missed its chance to take second place in the French league and the automatic Champions League spot when it lost 1-0 at home to struggling Clermont. Winger Elbasan Rashani scored for promoted Clermont in the 77th minute as Nice stayed one point behind second-place Marseille. The defeat means league leader Paris Saint-Germain can move 13 points clear at the top with a win at defending champion Lille later Sunday. In other matches coach Julien Stephan’s Strasbourg continued its fine form by beating Nantes 1-0 at home to move into fourth spot. Veteran midfielder Dimitri Lienard netted in the 73rd.