Doncic gets triple-double despite fouls, Mavericks top Hawks

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had a triple-double and Jalen Brunson scored 22 points despite foul trouble for both, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Atlanta Hawks 103-94. Doncic finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists after sitting almost the entire third quarter following his fifth foul less than a minute into the second half. The Mavericks never lost the lead. John Collins had 22 points and 18 rebounds for Atlanta.

The Associated Press

