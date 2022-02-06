Defending Olympic champ Mikaela Shiffrin out of giant slalom

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Defending Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin missed a gate early in the first run of the giant slalom at the Beijing Games and has been disqualified from the event. Coming around a left-turn gate, she lost her ski’s edge and fell on her side. The 26-year-old American was trying to become the first Alpine ski racer from the country to win three Olympic golds. Shiffrin still will have more chances to reach that milestone. She has said she plans to enter all five individual events at these Olympics. Her next race is the slalom, scheduled for Wednesday. She won gold in that in 2014.