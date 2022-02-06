Chelsea to play Asian champion Al Hilal in Club World Cup SF

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Champions League winner Chelsea will play Asian champion Al Hilal in the semifinals of the Club World Cup. The London club discovered Wednesday’s opponent after flying into Abu Dhabi where Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal beat UAE champion Al Jazira 6-1 on Sunday. The South Americans champions, Palmeiras, join Chelsea in entering the seven-team competition in the last four. Palmeiras on Tuesday will play Al Ahly. The African champions from Egypt beat CONCACAF Champions League winner Monterrey of Mexico 1-0 on Saturday.