Blackhawks interview Blues executive Chiarelli for GM job

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have interviewed longtime NHL executive Peter Chiarelli for their general manager job. Chiarelli is the vice president of hockey operations for the St. Louis Blues. He was the GM for the Boston Bruins from 2006-2015 and the Edmonton Oilers from 2015-2019. The Blackhawks also have interviewed interim GM Kyle Davidson, Carolina Hurricanes assistant GM Eric Tulsky and former NHL forward Scott Mellanby for the role.