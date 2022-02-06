Skip to Content
Beat Feuz wins Olympic downhill, completes career collection

By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Beat Feuz finally has the one major victory missing from his overflowing collection of downhill achievements by taking Olympic gold. The diminutive Swiss skier mastered a tricky course that had never been raced before by the world’s best and finished a slim 0.10 seconds ahead of 41-year-old Johan Clarey of France. Two-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria was 0.16 behind and added a bronze medal to his career haul. Feuz won a silver medal in super-G and bronze in downhill at the 2018 Olympics and is the four-time reigning World Cup downhill champion. He also holds the career record of 45 World Cup podium finishes in downhill.

The Associated Press

