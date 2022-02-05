Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:27 pm

Watford held 0-0 by Burnley in Hodgson’s 1st game in charge

KEYT

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Roy Hodgson’s first game in charge of Watford ended in a 0-0 draw at Burnley which leaves both sides still stuck in the relegation zone and fearing for their Premier League future. Hodgson is the Premier League’s oldest-ever manager at 74. He can take the positives from a first league clean sheet in 31 attempts for Watford. But that was as much to do with the chances that Burnley passed up as by major improvements in the Watford defense.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content