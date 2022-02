EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Neal Quinn’s layup on a pass from CJ Fulton with two seconds left in overtime lifted Lafayette to a 74-72 win over Bucknell. Fulton scored on a jumper and a layup in the final 1:45, both with assists from Quinn, to put the Leopards in front, but Andrew Funk answered with a 3 to tie the game at 72-72 with 31 seconds left to play.