Owens, Johnson lead UMBC past New Hampshire 88-77

BALTIMORE — L.J. Owens had 19 points to lead five Maryland-Baltimore County players in double figures as the Retrievers topped New Hampshire 88-77. Nathan Johnson added 16 points for the Retrievers (11-10, 6-4 America East Conference). Keondre Kennedy and Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 12 points apiece and Szymon Wojcik had 11. Jayden Martinez had 19 points for the Wildcats (9-9, 4-5). Marco Foster added 14 points. Nick Johnson had 13 points and six rebounds.