By
Published 12:22 pm

Green’s late layup sends No. 1 Auburn past Georgia 74-72

By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. made a tiebreaking layup with four seconds remaining and No. 1 Auburn got past Georgia 74-72, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 19 games. Auburn is 22-1 overall and 10-0 in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia is 6-17 and last in the SEC at 1-9, but gave Auburn a scare. K.D. Johnson led Auburn with 20 points. Johnson, who transferred to Auburn following his 2020-21 freshman season at Georgia, was loudly booed during pregame introductions. Kario Oquendo led the Bulldogs with 25 points.

The Associated Press

