Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:39 pm

Ayton has 20 points and 16 rebounds, Suns rout Wizards

KEYT

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds in an efficient 24 minutes and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rebounded from a streak-ending loss to beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 95-80 on Saturday night. Ayton, playing his third game since returning from a sprained right ankle, and the Suns bounced back from a loss Thursday night at Atlanta that ended their 11-game winning streak. Phoenix led by 25 before the midpoint of the second quarter, 27 at half and 36 in the third quarter. The Wizards set offensive season lows — and the Suns defensive bests — for points in a quarter (11 in the second), half (33 in the first) and game. Montrezl Harrell scored 15 points for Washington

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content