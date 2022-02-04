Phoenix Mercury sign WNBA leading scorer Tina Charles

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury have signed WNBA leading scorer Tina Charles, their second big addition in as many days. Phoenix announced Charles’ signing a day after adding Diamond DeShields in a three-team trade with Chicago and New York. Charles joins a roster that includes Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith, who led the Mercury to the WNBA Finals last season. Charles led the WNBA in scoring for the second time in her career in 2021, averaging 23.5 points while shooting 36% from the 3-point arch. Charles was the league MVP in 2012, is a nine-time All-WNBA selection and eight-time All-Star.