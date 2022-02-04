Jones’ big 4th quarter carries Pelicans over Nuggets 113-105

By MIKE CRANSTON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Herbert Jones scored 18 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, Brandon Ingram had 23 points and 12 assists, and the New Orleans Pelicans sent the Denver Nuggets to their third straight loss, 113-105. Jaxson Hayes added 22 points and 11 rebounds as the Pelicans shot 56% from the field in their second straight win while beating Denver for the first time in three tries this season. Nikola Jokic returned after a one-game absence with a sore toe and had 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. He was limited to 10 shots while being frustrated by constant double teams for the Nuggets.