Great Wall can’t stop wind in Olympic slopestyle qualifying

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jamie Anderson and the rest of the women’s snowboarders glided through the rails and jumps in blustery conditions and bone-chilling temperatures during the Olympic slopestyle qualifying round. Some riders wore hand and feet warmers to protect against the elements. Others wore a facemask or neck sleeves to keep the whipping wind at bay. Not even the replica of “The Great Wall” could guard against the gusty wind. The replica of China’s iconic monument provided a one-of-a-kind backdrop on a day when Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand turned in the top qualifying score.