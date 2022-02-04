Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Clippers, Blazers exchange 5 players in trade

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers traded Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, rookie Keon Johnson and a second-round pick in 2025. The trade, first announced by ESPN, moved the Trail Blazers under the luxury-tax threshold. The move comes less than a week before the NBA’s trade deadline. Powell has averaged 18.7 points this season, helping the Blazers weather injuries and protocol absences. The six-year veteran came to Portland last year in a trade with Toronto. Covington, in his ninth season, has averaged 7.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for Portland. 

