Well-adjusted All-Star Kaprizov making Wild, parents proud

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov is headed to the All-Star game with a couple of special guests: his mom and dad. His parents have been able to see the Minnesota Wild left wing play in person for the first time since he entered the NHL. They have found their son in a good place. The Russia-to-U.S. transition has been about as smooth as the team and Kaprizov could have envisioned. The 24-year-old leads the Wild in goals and assists. His mother, Natalya, and his father, Oleg, met him in New York last weekend to watch the Wild play.