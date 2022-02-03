Johnson makes strong start to bid for 3rd Saudi title

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Dustin Johnson’s bid for a third victory at the Saudi International began with the American shooting 5-under 65. It left him three strokes off the lead held by Matteo Manassero midway through the first round. Johnson is one of a slew of high-profile players from the US PGA Tour and European tour on big appearance fees at the opening event of the Asian Tour season and is looking to back up his titles in 2019 and last year. He also finished second in 2020. The No. 5-ranked Johnson was 6 under after 11 holes at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. He bogeyed No. 13 and parred his way home to be tied for fourth place.