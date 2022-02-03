Federer, Nadal plan to play Laver Cup in London in September

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal both say they will play in the next edition of the Laver Cup. Federer has been sidelined since July because of an injured knee. Nadal is fresh off earning his men’s-record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. They say in a statement they will represent Team Europe in London on Sept. 23-25. Federer’s management company founded the competition. Federer says Nadal messaged him last year suggesting they play doubles together again in the Laver Cup. They teamed up to win a doubles match during the first Laver Cup in 2017.