Browns owner: Hue Jackson “never accepted” blame for losing

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam denied paying former coach Hue Jackson for losing games and said his one-time employee is only good at “pointing fingers” and needs to accept some blame for his dreadful NFL record. Earlier this week, Jackson intimated in a series of Twitter posts that Haslam rewarded him for losing during his two-plus seasons with the NFL franchise. Jackson also said he didn’t understand what Cleveland was trying to do during his failed tenure. In an exclusive interview with the Knoxville News, Haslam called Jackson’s claims “an absolute falsehood” and said the coach needs to be more accountable for his 3-36-1 record with the Browns.