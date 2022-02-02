Rockets snap home skid with 115-104 win over Cavaliers

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Wood and rookie Jalen Green had 21 points each and the Houston Rockets snapped an 11-game home skid with a 115-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s the first win by the Rockets in Houston since a 114-104 victory over Brooklyn on Dec. 8 and it snaps a four-game losing streak overall. A dunk by Jarrett Allen followed by a 3-point play by rookie Evan Mobley cut Houston’s lead to 3 with less than three minutes left. But Houston scored the next 10 points to make it 115-102 with just more than a minute to go.