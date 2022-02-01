Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:54 am

Virus infections for Olympic athletes, coaches rising faster

KEYT

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Athletes and team officials are testing positive for COVID-19 at much higher rates than other people arriving in China for the Beijing Olympics. Local organizers say there were 11 positive tests Monday for athletes and officials on a day 379 arrived at the airport. They were taken into isolation and could miss their events. The positive test rate of 2.9% compares to 0.66% for workers and media. The three-day trend is 40% higher for athletes and officials. Everyone at the Olympics must have daily PCR tests. That infection rate was 100 times higher Monday for athletes and officials than workers.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content