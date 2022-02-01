South Carolina’s latest No. 1 class ‘growing,’ contributing

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s latest No. 1 recruiting class is gradually starting to contribute to the top-ranked Gamecocks’ success. Coach Dawn Staley has signed the country’s No. 1 recruiting class in two of the past three seasons. The group from 2019 comprise the bulk of the Gamecocks starting lineup and features 6-foot-5 All-American Aliyah Boston. With the top-ranked Gamecocks’ deep, talented roster, the 2021 class has had to find a way to have an impact. Slowly, though, newcomers like Saniya Rivers and Bree Hall have been able carve out a niche for themselves and are playing meaningful minutes.