Latest transfer window shows MLS has rising global profile

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

The international transfer windows that opened at the start of the year and closed Monday for most European leagues generated more fees for Major League Soccer clubs than ever before. Among the players moving on are teenage phenom Ricardo Pepi, who went from FC Dallas to Augsburg of Germany’s Bundesliga for a $20 million transfer fee. Orlando City’s Daryl Dike went to West Bromwich Albion for a reported $9.5 million fee. The MLS contribution to the international market has grown in recent years as the league’s teams nurture domestic talent in their academies.