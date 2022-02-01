Skip to Content
Hawkins leads Creighton to 59-55 upset of No. 17 UConn

By PAT EATON-ROBB
AP Sports Writer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Ryan Hawkins scored 23 points and Creighton upset No. 17 UConn 59-55. Hawkins hit eight of his 12 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range for the Bluejays (13-7, 5-4 Big East), who moved over .500 in conference play and snapped a two-game losing streak. Isaiah Whaley had a career-high 20-points for UConn (15-5, 6-3), which had won five in a row and was looking for its first six-game win streak since the NCAA Tournament run in 2014 that brought the Huskies their fourth national title. 

