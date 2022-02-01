For Taiwan’s Olympics team, everything is in a name

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — For Taiwan, every appearance on the global stage is fraught with politics — and even more so when that stage is China. The four Taiwanese athletes competing in Beijing for the Winter Olympics, can’t use the name Taiwan. Instead, they compete under Chinese Taipei. “When I’m meeting people, I’ll tell them I’m from Taiwan, because if you tell people you’re from Chinese Taipei, nobody knows where you’re from, you can’t find it on Google,” she said. Taiwan is an island of 24 million people off China’s east coast. It functions as a country with its own government and military. But China claims Taiwan as its territory, and only 14 countries recognize Taiwan as a nation.