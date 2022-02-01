English soccer improves maternity policy in new contracts

LONDON (AP) — An enhanced maternity policy will feature in new contracts for professional female players in English soccer beginning next season. Players in the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship going on maternity leave will be entitled to 14 weeks at 100% of their regular salary and any additional remuneration, before reverting to the applicable statutory rate. That’s according to the English Football Association. Previously any enhancements had been at a club’s discretion, with the standard minimum being statutory maternity pay. Even then, a player had to have been with a club for a minimum of 26 weeks to qualify.