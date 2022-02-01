Embiid turns dominant season for 76ers into case for MVP

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid is playing this season for the Philadelphia 76ers like an NBA MVP front-runner. Embiid is the first Sixer named an All-Star starter for five straight seasons since Allen Iverson. He’s also second in the league in scoring with 29.1 points per game. The Sixers have won five straight games, and Embiid has pushed them to the brink of the best record in the Eastern Conference. He had eight games in January with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. Embiid has a league-high streak going into Wednesday’s game against Washington of 17 straight games with at least 25 points.