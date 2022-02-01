Column: PGA Tour at Pebble Beach with an eye on Saudi Arabia

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The PGA Tour is set for beautiful weather at Pebble Beach, with one eye on Saudi Arabia. The Saudi-funded Asian Tour has the Saudi International this week that has attracted defending champion Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. They are among 20 of the top 50 players in the world in Saudi Arabia. That leaves Pebble with a weak field. The Saudi players are required to play Pebble in the next few years. For now, Greg Norman has a captive audience in Saudi Arabia to talk about greener pastures of big money and possibly a world tour.