South Carolina, Stanford top women’s Top 25; Michigan at 6

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

The Michigan women’s basketball team is now ranked sixth in The Associated Press Top 25. That is its highest ranking ever. It’s a big week for the Wolverines with games against fifth-ranked Indiana and No. 21 Iowa over the next seven days. South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in the poll, followed by Stanford and North Carolina State. North Carolina and Florida Gulf Coast are back in this week’s poll while Duke and Mississippi dropped out.