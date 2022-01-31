Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:12 am

Israeli soccer coach Grant accused of sexual harassment

KEYT

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli soccer coach Avram Grant has been accused in a new investigative report of sexually harassing multiple women. Israel’s Channel 12 TV on Sunday broadcast a series of interviews with women saying that Grant had made unwanted advances while offering to help promote their careers. The women, who were not identified, included a recently released Israeli soldier, a fashion model and a sports broadcaster. Grant managed the Chelsea soccer club during the 2007-2008 campaign and also coached at Portsmouth and West Ham. Grant issued a statement saying he treats everyone with respect and is sorry if anyone was hurt by his actions.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content