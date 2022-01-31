Brown scores 29, Celtics run past shorthanded Heat 122-92

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 29 points, Jayson Tatum added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Miami Heat 122-92. Boston led by as many as 32 on its way to claiming the fourth victory in five outings. Marcus Smart added 16 points and seven assists. Miami has lost two straight and struggled mightily without Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Kyle Lowry. Max Strus finished 27 points for the Heat, Caleb Martin had 14 points and Bam Adebayo chipped in 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.