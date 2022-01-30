Lydia Ko holds off Danielle Kang to win at Boca Rio on LPGA

By JEFF BABINEAU

Associated Press

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko has outlasted Danielle Kang in chilly conditions for a 69 and a one-shot victory in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio. Ko had endured a three-year slump. Now she has a win in each of the last two years and is back among the elite. Kang was going for her second straight win to start the new year. They were tied until Ko birdied the 15th hole. Both players birdied the 16th and finished with pars. Kang shot a 68. U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso birdied the last two holes for a 67 to finish third.