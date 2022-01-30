Brink powers Stanford by Arizona in NCAA title rematch 75-69

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink dominated in the paint on both ends of the court and finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots, leading reigning national champion and No. 2 Stanford past eighth-ranked Arizona 75-69 in a long-anticipated rematch of the NCAA title game.Sophomore Jana Van Gytenbeek contributed career-bests of six 3-pointers and 18 points off the bench as Stanford remained unbeaten in Pac-12 play with its eighth straight win since falling at No. 1 South Carolina on Dec. 21. Cate Reese scored 17 points for Arizona, which lost the the NCAA championship game in April 54-53 to the Cardinal.