Young, Richardson help Oregon beat Oregon State 78-56

STEVE MIMS

Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jacob Young scored 17 points as Oregon defeated Oregon State 78-56. Will Richardson added 15 points while Eric Williams Jr. and De’Vion Harmon each scored 14 points as Oregon (13-7, 6-3 Pac-12) swept the season series against its in-state rival for the first time since 2016-17. The Ducks shot 55.4% from the field while outrebounding Oregon State 40-37. Roman Silva scored 17 points and Jarod Lucas added 12 for the Beavers (3-15, 1-7). Oregon shot 54.5% from the field in the first half to take a 44-25 halftime lead after Williams beat the buzzer with a 60-foot shot.