NASHVILLE (AP) — Scottie Pippen Jr. scored 23 points and dished a season-high nine assists as Vanderbilt snapped a three-game losing streak, leading from the opening tip to beat Georgia, 85-77. Vanderbilt led by as many as 15 points in second half after a Pippen layup with under five minutes to play. The Commodores completed a regular-season sweep of a Southeastern Conference opponent for the first time since 2017.