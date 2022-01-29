National squad rallies for 25-24 victory over American

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Coastal Carolina’s Shermari Jones had a 5-yard touchdown run and Southeastern Louisiana’s Cole Kelley connected with Indiana’s Peyton Hendershot for the 2-point conversion as the National squad overcame a 14-point, second-half deficit to beat the American 25-24 on Saturday in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Jones powered up the middle first-and-goal to get the National to 24-23 with 4:07 remaining. Coach Marvin Lewis decided to go for the win, and it paid off with a successful 2-point conversion. The game was tied at 17 after three quarters, but USC’s Vavae Malepeai put Jeff Fisher’s American team back in the lead on an 18-yard run where he shook off a couple tackle attempts in the backfield.