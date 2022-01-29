Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Lydia Ko handles the chill and wind for 2-shot lead on LPGA

By JEFF BABINEAU
Associated Press

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko is passing every test at the Gainbridge LPGA. She opened with a 63 under ideal scoring conditions. Saturday was anything but that with temperatures in the 40s and strong wind. Ko managed a steady round of 72 to build a two-shot lead at Boca Rio. Danielle Kang fell back with a 72 when the wind got the best of her on the back nine. Celine Boutier of France had the best score of the day a 69. That moves her within three shots of the lead. Only four players broke par, and 33 players shot 76 or higher.

The Associated Press

