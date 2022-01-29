Laughton scores in OT, Flyers top Kings to snap 13-game skid

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scott Laughton scored 2:22 into overtime, Cam Atkinson had a pair of goals in regulation and assisted on the winner, and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a franchise-record 13-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Gerry Mayhew also scored for the Flyers, who picked up their first victory since Dec. 29. Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist and Arthur Kaliyev and Anze Kopitar also scored for the Kings. Los Angeles was playing the fourth contest of a six-game trip.