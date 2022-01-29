Griffin’s 22 points lift No. 9 Duke past Louisville 74-65

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — AJ Griffin scored 22 points, including consecutive 3—pointers during a late 12-0 run that helped No. 9 Duke escape Louisville 74-65. The Blue Devils led 24-8 after 10 minutes before Louisville eventually rallied to tie game at 60 on El Ellis’ 3-pointer with 8:28 remaining. Wendell Moore Jr.‘s two free throws put Duke back up 62-60 before Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams followed with blocks, the second setting up Griffin’s critical 3 to make it 65-60. El Ellis scored 18 points off the bench for Louisville, which fell short of giving Mike Pegues the win in his debut as interim coach after replacing Chris Mack on Wednesday.