Gaudreau, Markstrom help Flames beat Canucks 1-0 in OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored 29 seconds into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks 1-0. Jacob Markstrom had 15 saves for his seventh shutout of the season and 15th of his career. The Flames won their third straight at home and for the fourth time in six games overall. Thatcher Demko finished with 31 saves for the Canucks, who have lost four of five (1-1-3). The Flames got the deciding goal when Gaudreau took a drop pass from Elias Lindholm and fired it into the low corner past Demko on a slap shot from 25 feet out.