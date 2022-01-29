Skip to Content
Brooks scores 27, No. 12 Kentucky beats No. 5 Kansas

By DAVID SMALE
Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Keion Brooks scored 27 points as No. 12 Kentucky manhandled No. 5 Kansas 80-62. The Wildcats grabbed a big halftime lead in Allen Fieldhouse and cruised to improve to 24-10 all-time in the series. Kansas had won four of the past five coming in. The last Kentucky win in Allen Fieldhouse was in 1985. Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds for Kentucky (17-4), which also got 12 points from Kellan Grady and 11 from Jacob Toppin. Kansas (17-3) was led by Ochai Agbaji, who had 13 points, 10 in the second half but well below his season average.K

