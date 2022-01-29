Barcelona brings Traoré back on loan from Wolverhampton

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Adama Traoré is returning to Barcelona on loan from Wolverhampton until the end of the season. Barcelona says it will pay for the winger’s salary and there will be an option to make the deal permanent. The conditions for any permanent deal were not immediately disclosed. Wolverhampton technical director Scott Sellars says the Premier League club agreed to “a very healthy option in the deal should Barcelona wish to make the move permanent this summer.” The 26-year-old Spain international came through Barcelona’s youth squads and debuted with the first team in 2013 at age 17. Traoré moved to Aston Villa in 2015.