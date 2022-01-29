AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the process says the Minnesota Vikings and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh had an exploratory conversation about their coaching vacancy. Both sides are gauging interest. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview. Minnesota hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager this week and is still searching for a coach. Harbaugh is 61-24 over seven seasons at Michigan. He was 44-19-1 as coach of the San Francisco 49ers and 5-3 in the playoffs, reaching a Super Bowl.